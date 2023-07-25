trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640458
Video: Shocking Footage Captures Firefighting Plane Crashing In Greece, Survivors Unknown

A firefighting plane of the 355th Tactical Transport Squadron has crashed on the Greek Island of Evia during an aerial firefighting operation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Video: Shocking Footage Captures Firefighting Plane Crashing In Greece, Survivors Unknown Image: YouTube screengrab

In one of the rare incidents, a firefighting plane crashed while performing aerial firefighting operation on July 25, 2023 and the whole incident was captured on camera. As per local media reports, a firefighting plane belonging to the 355th Tactical Transport Squadron of Greece was in the operation of dousing the fire, while the incident happened. The plane is said to be a Canadair CL-215 (Scooper).

The incident happened on the Greek Island of Evia and it is believed to have had two people on board. Whether there are survivors or not, are currently unknown.


Greek Air Force officials confirm that a CL-215 of the 355th Tactical Transport Squadron crashed during an aerial firefighting operation in Platanistos. A search and rescue operation is underway for the two Airmen.

This is a developing story.

