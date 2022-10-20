VietJet Airline launches direct flight services from Delhi, Mumbai to Da Nang in Vietnam

Due to the new direct VietJet flights that arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday, Mumbai and Delhi now have direct access to the Vietnamese city of Da Nang. The airline claimed that the new flight routes would now transport Indian tourists to the heart of Vietnam and have a "positive" influence on trade, tourism, and culture. Passengers travelling from India will have the chance to visit well-known cultural centres, vacation areas, and stunning beaches, including the fabled Golden Bridge in the Ba Na Hills, in just four hours.

For passengers from Vietnam, the unique opportunity to soak in the diverse culture, religious practices, and culinary delights of India are only a flight away. VietJet`s direct-to-India flight will also boast of several other in-flight features; hot meals from a list of international cuisines, health services, leather seats, dedicated cabin crews & unique art programmes, all while experiencing seamless air travel at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

Also read: Air India recruitment: Tata-owned airline receives 73,750 job applications for Cabin Crew, Pilots in two months

Return flights between Da Nang - New Delhi will be scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Return flights between Da Nang - Mumbai will be scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

It is to be noted that Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

With inputs from IANS