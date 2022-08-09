Celebrating August double-day 8/8, Vietjet launched an attractive promotion program for its Indian flyers to get the best deals during the three golden days. Starting August 8 till 10:30pm of August 10, 2022 (IST), Vietjet is offering 888,888 promotional tickets by applying the code ‘VIETJET88’ to receive up to 88% discount on Eco fares when booking tickets at the comapny's website, Vietjet Air mobile app, and Facebook. Promotional tickets are applied to all domestic routes across Vietnam and international destinations with the travel from August 15, 2022, to March 26, 2023.

Promotional tickets can be booked today for all routes from New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, the country’s largest city of Ho Chi Minh, Asia’s famous coastal city of Da Nang and the “beach paradise” of Phu Quoc. Customers can also reserve best fare deals to connect from Vietnam to various destination across Asia including Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Seoul, Busan, Bali, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur among others.

In addition, Indian passengers can enjoy the INR 9 ticket promotion applied to all 17 routes connecting India and Vietnam when booking every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with the travel from August 15, 2022, to March 26, 2023 (**).

Vietjet currently operates 4 services linking New Delhi/Mumbai with Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City with 4 flights per week each. The New Delhi/Mumbai - Phu Quoc services will commence operation from September 9 with 3-4 flights per week.

Mark your calendar for Vietjet’s monthly super promotions from now to the end of the year to optimize travel costs and fully enjoy your trips. The number of promotional codes is limited, hurry up and hunt for promotional tickets on the website, mobile app and plan a trip with your family, friends and loved ones now.

With an expansive flight network offering many flights every day, convenient flight times and hundreds of thousands of promotional tickets, Vietjet is ready to welcome passengers to enjoy flying on its new and modern fleet, fresh and delicious hot dishes served by dedicated and friendly cabin crew, as well as other services.

Vietnam has lifted the arrival regulations relating to Covid-19 and travelers can enjoy a complete pre-pandemic fashion arriving in Vietnam. Indian travelers can easily apply for e-visa and enjoy their upcoming trips to Vietnam. Especially, all international travelers coming to Phu Quoc are eligible for a 30-day visa exemption to experience all the good stuff that the paradise island has to offer. The S-shaped country is more than ready to welcome international travelers to visit and explore its magnificent scenery.