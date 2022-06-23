Four additional Vietjet flights, including routes between Mumbai and Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi and New Delhi/Mumbai and Phu Quoc, have been formally launched. As India and Vietnam celebrated their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the new lines' opening ceremony was staged in Mumbai while leaders from Ho Chi Minh City were in town. Phan Thi Thang, vice chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, as well as members from the Vietnamese consulate general in Mumbai, attended the occasion.



The Mumbai - Phu Quoc route will operate four weekly flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, starting September 9, 2022. The services between New Delhi and Phu Quoc will also commence on September 9, 2022, with three weekly flights on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi – Mumbai routes started operation in early June 2022.

The two countries’ two first direct services connecting New Delhi with Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi resumed operation earlier this year in April with the frequency of three to four flights per week for each route. Passengers can book these routes’ air tickets now, with fares starting as low as US$18 for one way.

Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet’s Vice President, said: “Vietjet’s Vietnam-India flight network expansion will boost and strengthen travel connectivity and trade ties between the two countries. We have been the first carrier operating direct services between Vietnam’s capital city Hanoi and its largest city of Ho Chi Minh with India’s capital city New Delhi.”



“Vietjet’s flight network covering up to six direct routes between Vietnam and India also marks a milestone in the two countries’ 50 years of diplomatic relations, since 1972. We will progressively expand the flight connection between the two countries in the coming time while constantly enhancing service quality and technology adoption to bring our passengers the best flying experience,” Mr. Son added.