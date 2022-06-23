NewsAviation
AVIATION

Vietjet launches 4 new routes connecting India-Vietnam as 2 countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties

Vietjet will now connect four India with Vietnam through four new routes as India-Vietnam celebrates its 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Written by - Amulya Raj Srinet |Edited by: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 09:11 AM IST
  • Mumbai - Phu Quoc route will operate four weekly flights
  • New Delhi with Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi resumed operation earlier this year
  • The Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi – Mumbai routes started operation in early June 2022

Trending Photos

Vietjet launches 4 new routes connecting India-Vietnam as 2 countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties

Four additional Vietjet flights, including routes between Mumbai and Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi and New Delhi/Mumbai and Phu Quoc, have been formally launched. As India and Vietnam celebrated their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the new lines' opening ceremony was staged in Mumbai while leaders from Ho Chi Minh City were in town. Phan Thi Thang, vice chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, as well as members from the Vietnamese consulate general in Mumbai, attended the occasion.

The Mumbai - Phu Quoc route will operate four weekly flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, starting September 9, 2022. The services between New Delhi and Phu Quoc will also commence on September 9, 2022, with three weekly flights on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi – Mumbai routes started operation in early June 2022.

The two countries’ two first direct services connecting New Delhi with Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi resumed operation earlier this year in April with the frequency of three to four flights per week for each route. Passengers can book these routes’ air tickets now, with fares starting as low as US$18 for one way.

Also read - Woman hops over passengers to get to her window seat on plane: Watch video

Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet’s Vice President, said: “Vietjet’s Vietnam-India flight network expansion will boost and strengthen travel connectivity and trade ties between the two countries. We have been the first carrier operating direct services between Vietnam’s capital city Hanoi and its largest city of Ho Chi Minh with India’s capital city New Delhi.”

“Vietjet’s flight network covering up to six direct routes between Vietnam and India also marks a milestone in the two countries’ 50 years of diplomatic relations, since 1972. We will progressively expand the flight connection between the two countries in the coming time while constantly enhancing service quality and technology adoption to bring our passengers the best flying experience,” Mr. Son added.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Why did rebel MLAs move to Guwahati?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Meaning of split in Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Eknath Shinde, who brought storm in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?