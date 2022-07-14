Vietjet to start direct flights between Bengaluru and THESE cities in Vietnam

Vietjet, a Vietnamese airline, has announced that it will offer service between Bengaluru and Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon). Vietjet stated that the new routes are anticipated to be operational by the end of the year and that new direct flights will also be launched to other significant Indian cities at that time. The news follows the Southeast Asian airline's recent introduction of direct services between New Delhi, Mumbai, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides, the airline has already announced its plans to start flight services connecting Mumbai and New Delhi with Southeast Asia's favoured beach destination Phu Quoc islands from early September.

Following its new international routes connecting key Indian cities to Vietnam, Vietjet has bigger network growth and implementation plans for the India market, the airline said.

Vietnam has been a rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travellers, Vietjet said, adding, the new direct flights from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru will make it easier and more affordable for Indian visitors to travel not only to Vietnam but also connect to other Southeast Asia's destinations.

These destinations include Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore or further to Northeast Asian cities of Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Taipei, among others, the airline said.

With inputs from PTI