NewsAviation
VIETJET

Vietjet to start direct flights between Bengaluru and THESE cities in Vietnam

Earlier, Vietjet has already announced its plans to start flight services connecting Mumbai and New Delhi with Southeast Asia's favoured beach destination Phu Quoc islands, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 08:59 PM IST
  • The direct flights will connect Bengaluru with destination in Vietnam
  • Vietnam has been a rising destination in recent years
  • Vietjet also announced flight from New Delhi, Mumbai to Vietnam

Trending Photos

Vietjet to start direct flights between Bengaluru and THESE cities in Vietnam

Vietjet, a Vietnamese airline, has announced that it will offer service between Bengaluru and Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon). Vietjet stated that the new routes are anticipated to be operational by the end of the year and that new direct flights will also be launched to other significant Indian cities at that time. The news follows the Southeast Asian airline's recent introduction of direct services between New Delhi, Mumbai, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides, the airline has already announced its plans to start flight services connecting Mumbai and New Delhi with Southeast Asia's favoured beach destination Phu Quoc islands from early September.

Following its new international routes connecting key Indian cities to Vietnam, Vietjet has bigger network growth and implementation plans for the India market, the airline said.

Also read: SpiceJet confirms of no unusual sick reportings as all pilots turn back to duty

Vietnam has been a rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travellers, Vietjet said, adding, the new direct flights from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru will make it easier and more affordable for Indian visitors to travel not only to Vietnam but also connect to other Southeast Asia's destinations.

These destinations include Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore or further to Northeast Asian cities of Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Taipei, among others, the airline said.

With inputs from PTI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country