Vistara airline, today announced the addition of Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) to its domestic network, with direct flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru beginning on May 20, 2022. Coimbatore is Vistara's 31st domestic destination, and the airline's second in the state of Tamil Nadu after Chennai. From 20 May and 27 May, respectively, the airline will fly daily flights to the city from Delhi and Mumbai, with double daily connectivity from Bengaluru beginning on June 3, 2022.

As per the announcement, there will be two flights commuting between Delhi and Coimbatore with flight numbers UK 0533 and UK 0534. Similarly, two flights will be for the Mumbai-Coimbatore routes with flight numbers UK 0521 and UK 0522. However, there will be four flights between Bengaluru and Coimbatore with flight numbers UK 0511, UK 0512, UK 0513 and UK 0514.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are delighted to be adding Coimbatore to our domestic network and further strengthening our presence in the South of India. Coimbatore is a popular tourist destination and a key industrial hub of Tamil Nadu. We are confident that travellers will appreciate having the choice of flying Vistara on the routes and enjoy our award-winning product and services.”

Also read: Multiple airports in India get Ambulifts to help passengers with reduced mobility

Live TV

#mute