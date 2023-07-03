Vistara Airline Achieves Milestone Of Flying 50 Million Customers In 8 Years Of Operations

Vistara, a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, achieved the milestone of flying 50 million customers in just eight years of operations. To celebrate this milestone, Vistara upgraded the 50 millionth passenger who was flying on Flight UK819 from Delhi-Bengaluru from Economy to Business Class. The name of the passenger is Sanjana Singhal and she also received a special ride to the airport. Moreover, the passenger received a Club Vistara Gold membership and a reserved seat on the flight as well.

Vistara operates over 280 flights daily, with a fleet of 61 aircraft, connecting 32 airports across India and 15 international destinations. Vistara, a full service provider is often lauded for offering many industry first features in its aircrafts, including wi-fi among many other services. The airline will merge with Air India, under its parent brand Tata Group as part of consolidation and will become the second biggest airline once the merger is completed.

Reserved for our special customer. See you in the skies!#50MillionFeelings pic.twitter.com/2n9NLqoRLf — Vistara (@airvistara) July 3, 2023

cre Trending Stories

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named ‘16th Best Airline’ globally while also being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row at the World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said, "We are filled with gratitude and joy as we celebrate this remarkable feat of serving over 50 million customers. This milestone stands as a testament to the trust and confidence reposed in us by millions of customers. In a short span of time, we have also emerged as the ‘16th Best Airline’ globally, and this extraordinary success is credited to the passion and dedication of our employees reflecting in every aspect of their work, regardless of the challenges they faced.

We would like to thank our valued customers for their continued support and patronage over the years which has played a vital role in establishing us as a world-class airline. As we continue our journey, we are resolute in our commitment to deliver exceptional service and memorable experience to our customers."