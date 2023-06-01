Vistara Airline Launches Mumbai-London Heathrow Direct Flight Service, Deploys Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, today inaugurated its non-stop, 5x weekly flights between Mumbai and London (London Heathrow). The airline has deployed India's only Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route. The inaugural flight departed from Mumbai at 14:35 Hours (IST) on June 1, 2023 and is scheduled to arrive at London Heathrow Airport at 19:55 Hours (BST). With the launch, Vistara has become the second Indian airline to operate a direct flight on the Mumbai-London route. Vistara also operates Delhi-London Heathrow direct flights.

The Vistara direct flight will operate on all days except Wednesday and Saturday. The flight will depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 14:35 Hours (IST) and will arrive at London Heathrow Airport at 19:55 Hours (BST). On its way back, the flight will depart at 21.50 PM on Thursday and 21.55 PM on rest of the days and will reach Mumbai at 11.00 (+1) AM.

Customers will be offered themed delicacies on the inaugural flight, including regional favourites – pav bhaji and keema pav, and London’s speciality beer – Brewdog Punk IPA, on the return flight. Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is known for its distinctive features such as three-class seating, modern interiors, wireless connectivity on-board, in-flight entertainment system with live TV at 35,000 feet and wellness lighting solution to name a few.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are excited to launch direct connectivity between Mumbai and London – a historically significant route for trade, business and leisure alike. While Mumbai is the financial capital of India, London holds critical importance in the global financial world while also being a popular destination for travel and tourism from India.

This new route, at convenient departure and arrival timings, is in line with our continued efforts towards offering more flexibility and ease to our customers when planning their travel with India’s best airline. We believe that our world-class product complemented with our globally awarded service make for just the right combination for an exceptional flying experience.”

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards.

The airline was featured amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines while being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’ at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.