Vistara Announces 20 Minutes of Inflight Free WiFi At 35,000 Feet For Fliers On These Routes

In a first for airliners in India, Tata-Singapore Airlines' joint venture Vistara has announced free wifi services for its international passengers. It's to be noted that the facility is not available to domestic passengers at present. The inflight Wi-Fi facility will be available to international passengers for 20 minutes free. Wi-Fi will be available to passengers flying Vistara's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo aircraft even at the height of 35,000 feet.

Passengers in all cabins can enjoy a complimentary 20-minute Wi-Fi session, enabling them to stay connected, said Vistara. Those who wish to purchase extended Wi-Fi plans can conveniently do so using Indian credit or debit cards. This service allows users to receive one-time passwords via email, making it easy to buy extended in-flight Wi-Fi during the session.

On Vistara's international flights, all Club Vistara members, regardless of their tier or cabin class, can use the free chat feature throughout the flight.

Other passengers can access messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger with unlimited data for Rs 372.74 plus GST. For general internet browsing, the airline charges Rs 1577.54 plus GST, which includes audio and video streaming for social media and web content. For Rs 2707.04 plus GST, customers receive unlimited data that supports all streaming protocols.

Airlines have been providing in-flight Wi-Fi for over a decade. While many charge for this service, some, like US budget carrier JetBlue, have been offering free, unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi since 2013. Other international airlines, such as Philippine Airlines, Norwegian Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, and Air New Zealand, also provide free Wi-Fi, though some restrict data usage, often providing more data to business and first-class passengers.

Additionally, several airlines link Wi-Fi access to their loyalty programs. For example, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Delta Airlines, and Singapore Airlines offer free Wi-Fi to frequent flyer members. However, these airlines often impose conditions for economy class passengers, with free Wi-Fi typically available only to those in business and first class.