Vistara announces daily direct Mumbai-Jaipur flights, check schedule HERE

Vistara, the Tata Group owned JV between Tata-SIA, today announced the addition of Jaipur (Rajasthan) to its domestic network with direct connectivity to and from Mumbai, starting 30 September 2022. Vistara strengthens its presence in Rajasthan, with Jaipur being the second destination in the state, after Udaipur. The airline will operate double daily flights using its A320neo aircraft with a three-class configuration.

The Vistara flight will fly from Mumbai daily at 1225 hrs and will reach Jaipur at 1430 hrs. The same flight will return from Jaipur at 1505 hrs and will reach Mumbai at 1705 hrs. The next flight will fly the same day from Mumbai at 1800 hrs and will reach Jaipur at 2005 hrs. It will return from Jaipur at 2040 hrs and will reach Mumbai at 2245 hrs.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. In a short span of seven years since starting operations.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “The glorious city of Jaipur continues to be listed amongst the world’s major tourist destinations, attracting people from across geographies. We are delighted to be able to contribute towards further elevating the tourism potential of the pink city by offering this connectivity to/from Mumbai to our customers. We are confident that Vistara’s world-class product and services, especially our premium cabins, will be greatly appreciated by travellers on the route.”