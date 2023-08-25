Vistara Announces Direct Daily New Delhi-Maldives Flights; Fares Start At Rs 26,999

Vistara, India’s full-service air carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, today announced the addition of a new route to its growing international network. The airline will be flying direct daily flights to Malé from Delhi starting October 1, 2023. Vistara will operate its A320neo aircraft featuring a three-class configuration on the route as it enhances connectivity between India and the island nation of Maldives. Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.

Delhi-Maldives-Delhi: Return Airfare

Economy Class: Rs 26,999



Premium Economy: Rs 34,999

Business Class: Rs 82,999

Maldives-Delhi-Maldives: Return Airfare

Economy Class: MVR 5,099

Premium Economy: MVR 6,599

Business Class: MVR 14,799

Delhi-Maldives: Flight Timing

Delhi - Maldives: Flight No. UK 0273 will fly daily from Delhi International Airport at 1045 hrs and reach Maldives at 1420 hrs.

Maldives - Delhi: Flight No. UK 0274 will fly daily from Maldives at 1520 hrs and reach Delhi International Airport at 1955 hrs.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "We are thrilled to introduce direct connectivity between Delhi and Malé – our second route to the exquisite beach destination, in addition to Mumbai-Malé. This new route will enable us to provide our customers with enhanced access to one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations while also imparting further momentum to the existing bilateral cooperation between India and the Republic of Maldives. With our state-of-the-art product and intuitively thoughtful services, we are certain that our customers will appreciate the choice of flying India’s best airline on this new route.”

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named ‘16th Best Airline’ globally while also being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row.

Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015 and the airline currently has a fleet of 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, 1 Boeing 737-800NG and 4 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and has flown more than 45 million customers since starting operations.