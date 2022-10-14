Vistara announces direct flight services between Pune-Singapore, to operate 4 weekly flights

Vistara has announced the launch of a new route between Pune and Singapore, with four flights per week beginning on December 2, 2022. As the airline improves the connection between India and the "Lion City," it will fly its cutting-edge A321neo aircraft on the route in a three-class configuration. The airline also recently disclosed that beginning on November 15, 2022, it will operate daily flights between Mumbai and Kathmandu, making it easy to go on to well-liked overseas locations, including Dubai, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, and others. Bookings for flights are gradually becoming available through all available channels, including the Vistara website, mobile app, and travel agencies.

The Vistara flights between Pune and Singapore will have a starting price of Rs 17,799 for economy tickets and goes up to Rs 82,999 for business class tickets. The consumers can book flight tickets for their Pune-Singapore journey for Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Singapore-Pune tickets will be available on the same days as mentioned above. Similarly, Mumbai to Kathmandu flight tickets can be bought for Rs 17,899 for economy class and Rs 51,999 for a Business class journey. The Mumbai to Kathmandu flights will be available daily.

Also read: Singapore Airlines in 'confidential' talks with Tata Group over potential Vistara, Air India merger

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, said, “We are very excited to be able to launch the long-awaited connection between Pune and Singapore. Singapore is a key market for business and leisure travel from various points in India, and we are glad that the new route will offer enhanced connectivity to our customers. We are also delighted to introduce another international route between Mumbai and Kathmandu, thereby offering the customers the option to avail seamless connections beyond Mumbai across our domestic as well as international network. We continue to densify our network for the convenience of our customers and offer them the experience of flying with India’s best airline.”