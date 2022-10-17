Vistara announces Festive Season SALE on domestic and international flights, airfare starts at Rs 1,499

Tata-owned Vistara airline has announced a Festive Sale across its domestic and international network. The sale offers discounts on fares for all three cabin classes - Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class. Domestic bookings under the sale are open for a period of 72 hours, starting 0001 hours on 17 October 2022, and ending 2359 hours on 19 October 2022.

The one-way, all-inclusive domestic fares start from Rs 1,499 for Economy, Rs 2,999 for Premium Economy, and Rs 8,999 for Business Class (convenience fees applicable). On international routes, all-inclusive return fares start from Rs 14,149 for Economy, Rs 18,499 for Premium Economy, and Rs 42,499 for Business Class with a 4-day long booking period starting 0001 hours on 17 October 2022, and ending 2359 hours on 20 October 2022. All fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between 23 October 2022 until 31 March 2023 (blackout dates apply).

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “The festive season is all about creating happy memories, and planning trips and holidays is a great way to do so. The recent surge in demand for air travel is quite encouraging, and we are delighted to offer our customers the chance to fly India’s best airline at discounted fares. We are confident that our customers will continue to choose Vistara as their preferred airline to re-unite with their friends and family for festive celebrations.”

Bookings under the sale are now open on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and through travel agents. Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits will not apply on these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be used for these bookings. The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The airline has recently been recognized as the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’ at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.