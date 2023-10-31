Vistara Begins Daily Delhi-Hong Kong Non-Stop Flight Services

Vistara Airlines has inaugurated daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Hong Kong, an airline official said on Monday. The inaugural flight, operated on Vistara'sA321neo aircraft, commenced from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at 9.05 p.m on Sunday and arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday.

“The aircraft on the route is A321neo, which is distinguished for its exceptional features, including comfortable three-class seating with full-flat beds in Business Class, contemporary interiors, in-flight wireless connectivity, and a state-of-the-art entertainment system with Live TV, among others,” said the airline spokesperson.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said that the launch of direct connectivity to Hong Kong is in line with our strategy of steadily growing our international network.

“Hong Kong, being among the world's top commercial hubs, attracts a lot of business, MICE, and VFR travel from India, besides being a popular leisure destination. We are delighted to offer the option of flying India's finest airline to customers travelling on this route, and we are confident that they will appreciate our world-class product and services,” said Kannan.