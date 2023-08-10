Vistara Flight Crew Celebrates Baby Girl's First Birthday Mid-Air, Heartwarming Pictures Go Viral

Vistara flight crew's heartwarming gesture on a child's birthday is winning hearts on the internet. The incident occurred while a family was travelling on a Maldives-bound flight with a toddler. The toddler on the flight had just turned one. Acknowledging the fact, the flight's cabin crew arranged a tiny cake, accompanied by fruits and a handwritten note to celebrate little one's birthday. The incident was captured by the family on camera and the pictures of the same were shared on Twitter.

The pictures of the birthday celebration were shared on Twitter with the caption, saying, "Loved the way how Vistara Crew celebrated my daughter’s very first birthday in air aboard Male bound flight UK271… This is truly a heart warming gesture for us & our daughter. Thankyou Vistara."

Also read: FAA Warns Of Potential Issue In Boeing 737 MAX Engines; SpiceJet, Akasa Air To Take A Hit?



The pictures shared on Twitter, show a family of three with a 1-year-old toddler on the flight. The cabin crew of the airline posed with the hand-written note for the toddler. They also shared a picture of the cake along with the note.

Loved the way how Vistara Crew celebrated my daughter’s very first birthday in air aboard Male bound flight UK271… This is truly a heart warming gesture for us & our daughter.

Thankyou Vistara #FlyWithFeeling #VistaraView #Vistara @airvistara @aakanshasharma6 pic.twitter.com/n1XmemJjGO August 8, 2023

Once the tweet started gaining traction online, Vistara addressed the story and responded to it, saying, "First birthdays are indeed special and celebrating it at 35,000ft makes it even more special! The crew will be just as happy to read your #VistaraLove, Rohit.”

This is not the first time a tweet with a sweet gesture by the cabin crew toward the passengers has gone viral. Earlier, a video of a male cabin crew member on an Air India flight calming down a baby had gone viral on the internet. In the video, the flight attendant was seen holding the baby while also trying to make him stop crying. As a result of this act, the baby fell asleep on the cabin crew's shoulder.