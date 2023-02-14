Vistara Inaugurates Flight Services to Goa’s Manohar International Airport

Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, commenced services to Goa’s Manohar International Airport (New Goa International Airport) starting February 14, 2023. Vistara will connect the new Goa Airport to Bengaluru with direct daily flights, along with 6x weekly flights to and from Mumbai. Vistara already flies to Dabolim Airport (Goa International Airport) from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Starting today, Flight UK 511 will fly from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru daily at 1105 hrs and will reach Manohar International Airport (GOX) at 1230 hrs. From the Mopa airport, Flight UK512 will fly 6 days on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 1700 hrs and will reach Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) at 1820 hrs.

On Wednesday, Flight UK 512 will fly from Manohar International Airport (GOX) at 1305 hrs and will reach Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) at 1425 hrs. As for the CSMI Airport (BOM), the Flight UK 513 will fly 6 days on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 1510 hrs and reaches Manohar International Airport (GOX) at 1625 hrs.

From the Manohar International Airport (GOX), the Flight UK 514 will fly 6 days on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 1305 hrs and will reach CSMI Airport (BOM) at 1425 hrs.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “At Vistara, we remain committed to offering better connectivity to our customers by densifying our domestic network. The commencement of our operations at the Manohar International Airport will enhance our footprint in Goa and will enable us to better facilitate the growing traffic. We are certain that customers looking for direct connectivity to North Goa will appreciate the option of flying India’s most loved airline.”