Tata-SIA carrier, Vistara inaugurated non-stop flights between Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah and Mumbai. The inaugural flight between Maharashtra's capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 PM on August 2 at 1805 Hours (IST) and landed in Jeddah at 2050 Hours (AST). The airline now flies thrice a week between the two cities on its Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Commenting on the launch of the new international route, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are delighted to launch services to Jeddah, and to add Saudi Arabia to our growing international network. Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India and presence of a large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries. We are confident that travellers will appreciate having the choice of flying India’s best airline on this route.”

Also Vistara announced the expansion of its network with introducing five weekly flights starting between Mumbai and Bangkok. These new flights will begin starting from August 5, 2022. The airline will enhance its current connection between India and Thailand by operating its three-class Airbus A320neo aircraft on the route. The number of flights between Delhi and Bangkok has lately increased by the airline to daily service.