Vistara increases Delhi-Frankfurt, Delhi-Paris flight frequency; inducts third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Vistara, India’s full-service carrier, has increased frequencies to Frankfurt and Paris starting today. Vistara is now operating 6x weekly flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, and 5x weekly flights between Delhi and Paris. Vistara has added these flights as its third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner joined its fleet recently, following customisation of the leased aircraft. Vistara's Delhi-Paris-Delhi flight now flies all days except Tuesday and Thursday, while the Delhi-Frankfurt-Delhi flies all days except Wednesday. Vistara’s third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner comes with a three-class cabin configuration, with 30 seats in Business Class, 36 in Premium Economy and 226 seats in Economy Class.

The new aircraft will also feature fully-flat business class seats, each with direct aisle access. A host of other features in all three cabins are put together including in-seat screens in all three cabins with High Definition (HD) Display offering a In-flight Entertainment system powered by Panasonic.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for cabin cleanliness and safety standards. The airline has recently been featured amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines while being recognized as the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’ at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.

As per reports, Vistara and Air India, both owned by Tata Group are in talks for merger. While Vistara is a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines, Air India is India's former national air carrier and was sold to Tata Group this year.