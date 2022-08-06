Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier, today announced more than a 100% increase in frequencies to/from Frankfurt and Paris as it gears up to receive its third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft which has been leased recently. Starting 30 October 2022, Vistara will operate 6x weekly flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, up from the current 3x weekly frequency; while connectivity between Delhi and Paris goes up from 2x to 5x weekly. Vistara today opened sale for these additional flights, across all channels including its website, mobile app, OTAs (online travel agencies), and other travel agents.

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “Europe has been a key focus market for us since the very beginning, and we are glad that our customers appreciate our offerings on these long-haul routes. We have been wanting to ramp up frequencies on these sectors and we are delighted to be able to finally do that.”

In May 2022, the airline scaled up frequencies on several international routes, including Delhi-London and Mumbai-Singapore to daily flights, besides bolstering its other international and domestic routes. Earlier this week, Vistara inaugurated services between Mumbai and Jeddah, as well as on the Mumbai-Bangkok route.

Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner comes with a three-class cabin configuration, giving customers the choice of Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. The new aircraft will also feature fully-flat business class seats, each with direct aisle access, and a separate Premium Economy cabin. A host of other features in all three cabins are thoughtfully put together to reflect Vistara’s focus on delivering an unparalleled flying experience. These include in-seat screens in all three cabins with High Definition (HD) Display offering a cutting-edge In-flight Entertainment system powered by Panasonic.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for cabin cleanliness and safety standards. In a short span of seven years since starting operations, Vistara has raised the bar for operations and service standards in the Indian aviation industry to become the country’s most loved airline and has recently crossed the mark of flying 35 million passengers.