Vistara launches Mumbai-Jaipur flight services, to be operated twice daily

Full-service airline Vistara launched the twice-daily flight service to Jaipur from Mumbai on Friday. The airline announced that it has sent out an Airbus A320 Neo aircraft equipped with three classes — business, premium economy, and economy — to fly the new route. By adding new locations and increasing frequency for specific routes, the airline has been aiming to increase its aircraft network's domestic and international reach. The opening of a new route will facilitate travel by increasing the flow of people between the cities.

"Jaipur has not only played a significant role in putting Indian tourism on the global map, but it is also a major hub for trade, requiring greater connectivity to metro cities. We have added the city to our growing network, with connectivity to and from Mumbai and convenient international connections beyond Mumbai," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara.

The Tata-Singapore Airlines-run joint venture airline currently operates 250 daily flights across 31 domestic and 10 international destinations with a fleet of 53 aircraft, comprising 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes. Of this, the domestic flights account for 75-80 percent, and the rest, 20-25 percent capacity, is deployed on international routes, according to the airline.

Vistara's overseas destinations are Bangkok, Dubai, Dhaka, Frankfurt, Jeddah, Kathmandu, London Heathrow, Male, Paris, and Singapore. The airline also said it is set to commence its flight services between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi from 1 October 2022. Vistara had also launched its flight services to Tokyo (Haneda) Airport, Japan, in July 2021 with much fanfare but later discontinued them quietly.

With inputs from PTI