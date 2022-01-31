Vistara offering date change fee waiver for rescheduling flights with travel until 31 March

Vistara cancelled and rescheduled a significant number of its February flights during the last few days. In recent days, many of the affected passengers have expressed their difficulty getting in touch with Vistara customer service on social media. Vistara has now announced waiver of change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until 31 March. They do not include tickets booked through travel agents like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, etc.

"After a sharp decline in demand for air travel, due to the surge in COVID19 numbers and restrictions imposed by various state governments, we are observing a marginal increase in traffic in February compared to the previous month", said Vistara spokesperson. "However, in view of volatility we continue to closely monitor situation&adjust capacity to demand."

During the last 48 hours, ISRO scientist Shibasish Prusty has tweeted that his flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar has been cancelled and that Vistara's customer care number has been busy. Vistara has cancelled another passenger's flight for Delhi-Kolkata for February 12 and unresponsive customer service representatives are answering his calls. This report comes from Arpit Singh Khurana on Twitter.

Cancer patient Pronab Kumar Mandal said on Saturday that he will need chemotherapy on February 9, but Vistara cancelled his flight from Kolkata to Mumbai on February 8. Throughout the last two days, Mandal said he has been trying to contact the airline.

According to Mohammed Dawood, his Delhi-Kolkata flight for February 10 has been cancelled without any option for rescheduling. "Now, fare cost is double and your customer service is extremely unhelpful, even the call doesn't get connected," he told. The airline has not responded to his calls, tweets, emails, and tweets since Sunday afternoon, he tweeted.

Sanjit Kumar Das, a Vistara passenger, said on Sunday afternoon that his Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight has been cancelled and he has attempted to reach customer service "without any luck".

With inputs from PTI

