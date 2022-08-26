Vistara reacts to Irfan Pathan’s allegations, assures of ‘corrective measures’

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said that he and his family had a bad experience with Vistara when flying from Mumbai to Dubai. Vistara has promised "coercive measures" in response. The airline acknowledged the situation in a tweet on Thursday night and promised to " take all corrective measures as required."

Sharing his experience on the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday, the cricketer said: "Today, I was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai by Vistara Flight UK-201. At the check-in counter, I had a very bad experience, Vistara was involuntarily downgrading my ticket class which was a confirmed booking.

"I was made to wait one and half an hour at the counter for a resolution. Along with me, my wife, my eight-month-old, in fact, and five years old child also had to go through this. Irfan went on to say that the airline workers treated him and the other customers horribly. He gave the authorities instructions on how to prevent future situations like this. Irfan claimed that as a result of the airlines' overselling of tickets, passengers suffered.

"The ground staff were rude and giving various excuses. In fact, a couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don`t understand why they oversold the flight, and how is this even approved by the management? I would request the concerned authorities to take immediate action on these incidents so that no one has to go through the same experience as I did."

It is to be noted that other members of the cricket fraternity came in Irfan Pathan's support, former Indian Cricketer Aakash Chopra tweeted, "Hey @airvistara, totally unexpected from you." In addition, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took note of the matter and urged the airline to address the issue he tweeted, "Sorry to hear this, Irfan Pathan." He further added, "Vistara please examine and respond."

With inputs from IANS