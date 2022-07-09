Vistara has announced the expansion of its network with five weekly flights starting between Mumbai and Bangkok. These new flights will begin starting from August 5, 2022. The airline will enhance its current connection between India and Thailand by operating its three-class Airbus A320neo aircraft on the route. The number of flights between Delhi and Bangkok has lately increased by the airline to daily service.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Thailand remains one of the most preferred tourist destinations for Indians, and we are excited to commence flights between Mumbai and Bangkok, in addition to the existing daily connectivity to the city from Delhi. There is huge potential for a full-service carrier like Vistara on this route, and we are confident that travellers will thoroughly appreciate our world-class product and services along with easy and direct access to their favourite destination.”

The Mumbai-Bangkok-Mumbai flight will have a starting price of Rs 22,849 and will go up to Rs 54,299 for business class. It is to be noted that Vistara's Airbus A320neo will perform the flights UK0123 (Mumbai-Bangkok) and UK0124 (Bangkok-Mumbai) between Mumbai and Bangkok.

The flight UK0123 will carry the passengers between the two airports on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. While flight UK0124 will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Recently Vistara added its 50th aircraft to its fleet in June 2022. The aircraft was added to the fleet with a new custom-designed livery on an Airbus A321neo.

In August 2019, the Delhi-based airline, which is a 51:49 joint venture between Singapore Airlines and the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group in India, began operating on foreign flights. Since its launch on January 9, 2015, Vistara has transported 30 million passengers domestically and internationally, the airline reported in a statement.