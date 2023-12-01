Vistara To Operate Direct Flights On Doha-Mumbai Route: Check Schedule, Price & More

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, announced the addition of Doha (Qatar), its 50th destination, to its growing network. The airline will be operating direct, 4x weekly flights between Mumbai and Doha, starting from 15 December 2023 using its A321neo aircraft.Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Mr. Vinod Kannan,Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said,"We are thrilled to introduce direct flights between Mumbai and Doha - the capital of Qatar and a burgeoning financial hub in the Middle East. Given the city’s growing economic significance, this move not only further solidifies our presence in the Gulf region but also enhances our network offering from our Mumbai hub. We hope that our customers will appreciate having the option of flying with India’s best airline on this route.”

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

Also, Manta Air, the Maldives' leading airline, has announced that it is starting direct flights from India to Maldives. It will commence international flights to India starting from 2024, unveiling direct Bengaluru to Dhaalu Airport routes from January 2024. Ahmed Maumoon, Deputy CEO of Manta Air, said, "This announcement marks a pivotal moment in our company's trajectory -- we are progressing from being the leading domestic and seaplane carrier in the Maldives to an international airline operator. With Manta Air's expansion through a new direct flight route from India to the Maldives, we anticipate a surge in travel interest and bookings from Indian tourists."

The airline will operate direct flights from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport to the Maldives' Dhaalu Airport, allowing visitors to avoid the hassles and additional expense of transiting through the main Velana International Airport at Male, and gaining direct access to many luxury resorts located in Dhaalu atoll.