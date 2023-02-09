Vistara to Start Mumbai-Mauritius Flight Services From 26 March; Check Details Here

Full-service airline Vistara announced the beginning of its international flight operations on the Mauritius to Mumbai route from March 26. A long-range A321 aircraft that the airline recently added to its fleet would accommodate the five times weekly flight services in a three-class configuration (business, premium economy, and economy), according to Vistara. This comes as another step in the airline's expansion plan on international routes.

Mauritius is the 12th international destination that Vistara is connecting with Mumbai. The airline has already announced commencing flight services to Colombo and Dammam from Mumbai next month.

"Vistara announces the addition of Mauritius to its constantly expanding global network. Besides being a popular tourist destination, Mauritius is an important business hub and home to many global financial institutions.

"This new route will further aid the growing traffic between the two countries," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara. The Tata-Singapore Airlines-run Vistara is in the process of merging with Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January last year.

With PTI Inputs