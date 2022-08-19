The Tata-Singapore International Airlines alliance airline, Vistara, has achieved a major milestone as per DGCA's recently released India’s air traffic data for the month of July 2022. As per the data by DGCA, Vistara has become the second largest domestic airline in India in terms of market share, leaving behind older, more established low-cost air carriers including Spicejet, GoAir, Air India among others. The data reveal newer trends emerging as the Indian aviation industry goes through a major overhaul with the arrival of two new airlines, Akasa Air and Jet Airways.

Vistara market share

For the very first time since launch, Vistara breached the 10 percent market share in India's domestic market. This is also the first time Vistara climbed to the number 2 position in the domestic sector and outpaced established low-cost carriers, including SpiceJet, Go Air. As per the data, India’s full-service airline Vistara has now become the second-largest domestic carrier in the country by market share with a market share of 10.4% in July 2022, establishing itself as a major brand in the domestic market. The airline earlier reported a market share of 9.4% in June and 8.6% in May, and began the year 2022 with a 7.5% share.

Airline-wise market share

IndiGo continues to be the overall leader of the domestic market, despite traffic dipping due to a variety of reasons, including the Monsoon season and number of technical glitches reported by Indian air carriers. IndiGo's market share is way beyond the reach of other air carriers as of now as Go First bagged the third spot with a share of 8.2%, and SpiceJet carried 8.0% of total passengers in July.

Future of Indian aviation industry

While Akasa Air started its flight operations on August 7 just a week ahead of founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death, Jet Airways is about to start commercial operations soon. However, how these two airlines will impact the future of the aviation industry, only time will tell. India's aviation sector, including Civil Aviation of India Jyotiraditya Scindia has high hopes from both the airline, also partly because both the airlines offer premium services.