Watch: American Airlines Plane Catches Fire After Bird Strike, Video Goes Viral

A Bird Strike is one of the most dangerous situation a pilot can deal with in his/ her aviation career, yet it's quite a common phenomenon globally. While many initiatives are taken to reduce a bird strike, reports of such incidents come into light every now and then. However, most of them go unnoticed, until something major happens. In one such incident, a bird strike sparked an engine fire on an American Airlines plane, shortly after it took off from an Ohio airport.

The video of the plane's right engine catching wire is not going viral on the internet. The video, recorded from inside the flight by a passenger shows the flight's right engine catching fire shortly after the takeoff. The airliner returned safely with no injuries reported, authorities said.

A video uploaded to social media showed flames coming from the engine of an American Airlines plane after a bird apparently struck the engine shortly after it took off from the airport in Columbus, Ohio pic.twitter.com/l7DvZtSZ46 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 24, 2023

As reported by AP, the American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7.45 am on Sunday and was headed to Phoenix. The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames.

It wasn't clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays.