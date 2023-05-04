Watch: Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2 Faces Water Leakage Amid Rainfall

The newly built Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru started leaking on the kerbside due to heavy downpours, an airport official said on Thursday. The videos and pictures of stagnate water on the floor of the new terminal have surfaced online and are getting sharp reactions from the social media users.

"A heavy downpour on the evening of May 2, 2023, caused leakage on the kerbside of Terminal 2 at Bengaluru Airport," the spokesperson of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement.

It further said, "We acknowledge that a large and new infrastructure such as T-2 will have teething problems, which we are attending to. Our teams are being pressed into action to resolve all issues".

This is a video not from rain forests of Amazon but Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport of Bengaluru, Karnataka.



First rain has the airport terminal built at a cost of ₹5000 crore submerged under water



This is the New Infrastructure of PM @narendramodi Ji’s… https://t.co/FrRjEgqvNF pic.twitter.com/wKZgvlYNMS — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) May 3, 2023

The spokesperson added that the BIAL was committed to maintaining the highest standards of infrastructure and safety at both its terminals.