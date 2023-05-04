topStoriesenglish2602879
Watch: Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2 Faces Water Leakage Amid Rainfall

The video shared online shows the stagnant water on the floor of the newly inaugurated Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

The newly built Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru started leaking on the kerbside due to heavy downpours, an airport official said on Thursday. The videos and pictures of stagnate water on the floor of the new terminal have surfaced online and are getting sharp reactions from the social media users.

"A heavy downpour on the evening of May 2, 2023, caused leakage on the kerbside of Terminal 2 at Bengaluru Airport," the spokesperson of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement.

It further said, "We acknowledge that a large and new infrastructure such as T-2 will have teething problems, which we are attending to. Our teams are being pressed into action to resolve all issues".

The spokesperson added that the BIAL was committed to maintaining the highest standards of infrastructure and safety at both its terminals.

