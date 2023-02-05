topStoriesenglish2569703
NewsAviation
UNITED STATES

WATCH: Dramatic Video Show United States Air Force F-22 Raptor Fighter Jet Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon

The F-22 fighter jet that shot down the Chinese Spy Balloon took off from the Langley Air Force Base in Virginia and fired a single AIM-9X supersonic, heat-seeking, air-to-air missile.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: Dramatic Video Show United States Air Force F-22 Raptor Fighter Jet Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon

On February 4, 2023, a United States Air Force F-22 fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Multiple fighter jets and refuelling aircraft of the US Military were involved in the mission, but only one aircraft, a F-22 Raptor fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, took the shot at the suspected Chinese Spy Balloon using a single AIM-9X supersonic, heat-seeking, air-to-air missile. The shoot down happened a week after the Balloon entered the American airspace and triggered a dramatic spying saga that worsened US-Sino tensions.

"They successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviators who did it," US President Joe Biden said. Biden said that he had issued an order on Wednesday to take down the balloon, but the Pentagon had recommended waiting until it could be done over open water to safeguard civilians from debris crashing to Earth from thousands of feet (meters) above commercial air traffic.

The balloon, which was estimated to be about the size of three school buses, was shot down about six nautical miles off the US coast, over relatively shallow water, potentially aiding efforts to recover elements of the Chinese surveillance equipment in the coming days, officials said.

Earlier this week, China expressed regret that an "airship" used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes had strayed into US airspace. China's foreign ministry said that the flight of the airship over the United States was a force majeure accident, and accused US politicians and media of taking advantage of the situation to discredit Beijing.

F-22 Raptor Fighter Jet

The F-22 Raptor is the world's first 5th generation fighter jet, and is deployed by the United States Air Force. Unlike the F-35, which is considered more advanced than F-22, the Raptor is not sold to any other country, including NATO nations. The Raptor is known for its dogfighting capabilities, beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat, and stealthy design. The F-22 has not been part of any enemy kill over the US Soil, or anywhere else. Experts are calling it the first kill shot from the multi-billion dollar F-22 project.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

United Stateschinese spy balloonF-22 Fighter JetUnited States Air Force

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata