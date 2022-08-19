The Indian Air Force has some of the most competent and skilful fighter jet pilots that can put pilots of any country in a soup. Flying a fighter jet is one of the most difficult jobs in the world, being extremely thrilling, but dangerous as well. It's one thing to fly a fighter jet and it's another to fly an advanced fighter jet like Sukhoi Su-30 MKI and that too precisely to fill fuel inside the plane mid-air. Those who know aviation knows the skills, precision and safety it needs for refuelling mid-air, especially when it involves multi-million fighter jets.

Recently, the Indian Air Force shared a video of a fighter jet pilot manoeuvring the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI skilfully to get it refilled mid-air. The fuel was filled by the French Air and Space Force called 'Armée de l'air et de l'espace' operated Boeing C-135FR tanker. The FASF has 11 of these tankers with them.

#WATCH Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets refuelling mid-air with tanker aircraft of French Air and Space Force



(Video source: IAF) pic.twitter.com/EoXYbHK2eR — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

As can be seen in the video, two Sukhoi Su-30 MKI flanked the tanker on the both the sides to perform simultaneous air-to-air refuelling operation with precision. The fighter jet that can fly at Mach 2 speed coordinated with tanker speed and later a refuelling probe was dropped by the Boeing tanker that attached with the Su-30 MKI's nose mounted fuel shaft.

The operation is said to be performed during the exercise Pitch Black 2022, where the IAF contingent was travelling to the Royal Australian Air Force's Darwin station. The IAF took help of Armée de l'air to travel to the destination without a layover. Unlike passenger aircrafts, fighter jets have smaller size tanks and burn fuel at a higher rate due to speed at which they operate. This limits the range of the aircrafts and hence air-to-air refuelling is performed to save time and effort.

Recently, a contingent of the Indian Air Force left for Malaysia to participate in the first bilateral air exercise between the two countries. The IAF said it is participating in the 'Udarashakti' exercise with a fleet of Su-30 MKI and C-17 aircraft. The Indian contingent departed from one of its air bases directly for their destination, the Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) base of Kuantan.

With agency inputs