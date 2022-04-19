हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indigo

WATCH: IndiGo flight attendant gives an emotional farewell speech, leaves netizens in awe

A video of an IndiGo flight attendant giving her emotional farewell speech went viral on social media and left netizen in awe.

WATCH: IndiGo flight attendant gives an emotional farewell speech, leaves netizens in awe
Image for representation

In a viral video clip, an IndiGo flight attendant can be seen moving to tears as she gives the speech on her last working day using the in-flight microphone. The video was posted by the singer Amrutha Suresh and has left netizens in awe. "What a beautiful sent off to this beautiful lady by IndiGo 6E. So much touched,” Suresh captioned the post.

The flight attendant was seen tearing up as she addressed the passengers and her crew members. “I never thought this day would come, I don’t know what to say,” she said in her speech. “This company has given me everything, it’s an amazing organisation to work with. They take care of the employee, especially we girls. I don’t want to go but I have to go,” the attendant said.

She further thanked the passengers as she acknowledged how they get salaries because of them while laughing through her tears. “Thank you to everyone who flies with us, because of you we get our salaries on time, or before time- just like our flights,” she said.

Netizens commented with hearts and wished her the best for the future. Some shared how they have seen her several times and loved the service provided by the cabin crew.

