Watch: IndiGo Pilot Flies Grandfather For the 1st time, Shares Heartwarming Video

IndiGo pilot Pradeep Krishnan recently shared a heartwarming moment on a flight from Chennai to Coimbatore, where he had the joy of flying his grandfather for the first time. Krishnan, known for sharing snippets of his aviation journey on Instagram, took to the intercom before take-off to make a special announcement to the passengers.

With a mix of Tamil and English, Krishnan excitedly informed the passengers, "Very happy to announce that I have my family traveling with me. My taatha (grandfather), paati (grandmother), Amma (mother) are sitting in the 29th row. My grandfather is flying with me today for the first time.

Krishnan's announcement carried a sentimental touch as he reminisced, "I have traveled in the backseat of his TVS50 so many times, now it is my turn to give him a ride." The emotional moment was evident as his mother was seen wiping her tears, moved by the significance of this flight for their family.

Encouraging passengers to greet his grandfather, Krishnan's grandfather stood up, folded his hands, and warmly greeted everyone in the cabin. The passengers, touched by the heartfelt scene, applauded in appreciation of this touching family reunion in the skies.