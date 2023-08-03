Watch: Plane Crashes On Busy Road, Bursts Into Flame In Viral Video

A Plane on a test flight crash-landed nose-first on a busy street near Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday. Revealing the details of the incident, multiple news reports suggest that the aircraft had two people onboard, as per a statement by Nigerian Emergency Management Agency. It is to be noted that both the people on the aircraft survived the incident, as per Fox News' report.

Fox News quotes Nigerian Emergency Management Agency saying, "The control tower confirmed that there were only two people on board, not four." They added, "the crash created three craters on the spot created by the impacts on the ground."

The video of the incident was caught on camera and was shared on social media. The video shows a busy street with the movement of vehicles on the road. A few seconds in, the aircraft can be seen closing in toward the road at a rapid speed. Furthermore, it strikes a lamp post and loses control crashing on the road while bursting into flames near a gas station.

The Air prace pilot was saved and a member on board the small plane, God thank u for today my life and my colleagues at work,AP filling stations and the gas filling stations beside if the small plane had landed there we will have all be gone now baba God I thank u Ooo... pic.twitter.com/hsn4d7uYu8 — donadex02 (@donadex02) August 1, 2023

As per reports, the light aircraft in the incident was owned by Air First Hospitality and Tours. The aircraft was on its flight over the city when the pilot called for an emergency landing over the radio.

As firefighters battled the flames, pedestrians dispersed out of concern that the gas station may erupt due to the flames, and traffic came to a complete stop. An official later observed that the rain at the time contributed to keeping the fire contained and ultimately putting it out.

The camera confirmed the pilot's safety when he got out of the plane immediately after the collision, though he appeared injured. As per Fox News' report, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) announced that the pilot and a passenger onboard survived the crash.

According to the Premium Times Nigeria, the NSIB also declared that it has launched an investigation into the incident and requested any photos, videos, or other recorded evidence from the public in order to build a "comprehensive" picture of what happened.