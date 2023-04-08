Watch: President Murmu Takes Maiden Sortie In Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet

President Droupadi Murmu flew a sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday. The President is the Supreme Commander of the three services and is currently in Assam. With this event, President Murmu became the second female Indian president to take a flight in a fighter jet. The first female leader to do so was former President Pratibha Patil. She took her flight in a Sukhoi fighter jet in 2009 from the Pune Air Force Base.

The president is currently on her three-day visit to Assam. She arrived in Assam on April 6. On the first day in the state, she inaugurated the Kaziranga National Park. Following this, on April 7, President flagged off Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023. After opening the two-day "Gaj Festival" in the park on Friday, she also attended the event to celebrate the Gauhati High Court's 75 years in Guwahati.

Also read: Drunk Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Door On Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight, Booked

Notably, this was President Murmu's second state visit after assuming the top constitutional office in the nation in July 2022. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, also welcomed her on his official Twitter account.

The Russian company Sukhoi created the twin-seater multirole fighter jet, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited of India constructed it under licence. (HAL).