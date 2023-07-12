Watch: Severe Turbulence On Air China Flight Sends Passenger Flying Out Of Seat

A Shanghai-Beijing Air China flight encountered a severe turbulence, resulting injuries to many passengers and cabin crew. The details of the incident are scarce, but as seen in a video shared Breaking Aviation News & Videos on Twitter, the incident occurred on July 10, 2023 on the Air China Flight CA1524. The video shows the exact moment the flight encountered the turbulence and was recorded by one of the passengers.

A passenger sitting on the aisle seat sent the flyer out the seat, flying to the roof, revealing the severity of the incident. The flyer was not wearing a seat belt and hence was tossed out of the seat. Had the passenger wear a seat belt, he would have stayed in his seat, a reason why flight attendants always say to wear a seat belt on a flight, as the turbulence can happen anytime.

Passenger and flight attendant injured after Air China flight hit severe turbulence between Shanghai and Beijing. pic.twitter.com/AGiZ6mp4lt — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 11, 2023

Turbulence can have an adverse effect on the body of the aircraft, however, the effects are amplified for the cabin of the aircraft. Turbulence is not an unusual phenomenon and can happen due to a variety of reasons.

While most of the turbulent events are very minor in nature, some turbulence can really rattle the cabin. We have seen in the past multiple passengers and cabin crew members getting injured during a turbulence.

Having said that, a turbulence won't impact the safety of the plane much, as the modern day airplanes are designed to sustain severe turbulence events.