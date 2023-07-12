trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634291
NewsAviation
AVIATION

Watch: Severe Turbulence On Air China Flight Sends Passenger Flying Out Of Seat

The video shared on Twitter shows the very moment a passenger was tossed out of the seat after an Air China flight encountered severe turbulence.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Severe Turbulence On Air China Flight Sends Passenger Flying Out Of Seat Watch: Severe Turbulence On Air China Flight Sends Passenger Flying Out Of Seat ( source: Image: Twitter )

A Shanghai-Beijing Air China flight encountered a severe turbulence, resulting injuries to many passengers and cabin crew. The details of the incident are scarce, but as seen in a video shared Breaking Aviation News & Videos on Twitter, the incident occurred on July 10, 2023 on the Air China Flight CA1524. The video shows the exact moment the flight encountered the turbulence and was recorded by one of the passengers. 

A passenger sitting on the aisle seat sent the flyer out the seat, flying to the roof, revealing the severity of the incident. The flyer was not wearing a seat belt and hence was tossed out of the seat. Had the passenger wear a seat belt, he would have stayed in his seat, a reason why flight attendants always say to wear a seat belt on a flight, as the turbulence can happen anytime.


cre Trending Stories

Turbulence can have an adverse effect on the body of the aircraft, however, the effects are amplified for the cabin of the aircraft. Turbulence is not an unusual phenomenon and can happen due to a variety of reasons. 

While most of the turbulent events are very minor in nature, some turbulence can really rattle the cabin. We have seen in the past multiple passengers and cabin crew members getting injured during a turbulence. 

Having said that, a turbulence won't impact the safety of the plane much, as the modern day airplanes are designed to sustain severe turbulence events. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded