Watch: Spicejet Woman Employee Slaps CISF Official At Jaipur Airport; Airline, Security Agency Make Contradictory Claims

A woman crew member from SpiceJet Airlines was arrested at Jaipur Airport in Rajasthan for allegedly slapping a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stationed at the security checkpoint. The police provided this information. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kavendra Singh Sagar, stated that the incident occurred on Thursday morning when an Assistant Sub-Inspector prevented the female crew member from entering without a security check.

It was also reported that an argument ensued between the woman and the CISF personnel when she was stopped for a security check, during which the woman slapped the officer. The official explained that there was no female staff available for the security check in the morning, so a male officer was assigned to the task.

What CISF Official Claimed?

Based on a complaint filed by the CISF officer, the accused woman, Anuradha Rani, was arrested, and an investigation is underway. According to the police, Anuradha is a member of the SpiceJet crew and attempted to enter the airport through the vehicle gate without undergoing a security check.

On one side, the CISF officer claimed that the woman was insisting on forcibly entering through the vehicle gate without a security check and became agitated when denied entry. In her agitation, she slapped CISF officer Giriraj Prasad. After her arrest, the woman also presented her side of the story. Currently, the investigation has begun.

What Spicejet Claimed?

Reacting to the incident, SpiceJet Spokesperson said, "Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Jaipur Airport involving a SpiceJet female security staff member and a male CISF personnel. While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home. SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police. We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support.