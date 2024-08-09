Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2776358
NewsAviation
PLANE CRASH

Watch: Terrifying Plane Crash In Brazil Captured On Video With 62 Aboard Voepass Flight 2283

Brazil Plane Crash: The flight, which took off from Cascavel at 11:50 am, was scheduled to arrive in São Paulo at 1:40 pm.

Written By Akash Sinha|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 11:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Terrifying Plane Crash In Brazil Captured On Video With 62 Aboard Voepass Flight 2283

A plane carrying 62 people crashed in Vinhedo, Brazil, with a shocking video capturing the moment of the accident. The aircraft, which had a capacity of 68 passengers, was identified as Voepass Flight 2283. According to GloboNews, the plane was en route from Cascavel to São Paulo.

BNO News released footage showing the plane descending to the ground. São Paulo's state fire brigade confirmed the crash on social media, stating that seven emergency crews were dispatched to the site.

Watch Video

The flight, which took off from Cascavel at 11:50 am, was scheduled to arrive in São Paulo at 1:40 pm. The aircraft involved was an ATR ATR-72, according to FlightAware.

In May 2023, a small aircraft crashed into a river near Santarem in the Amazon region, killing all five people on board. The plane was on a regional flight within Pará state.
Outcome: The accident underscored the challenges of air travel in Brazil's vast and remote areas, where aviation is often the only viable mode of transportation.

In November 28, 2016, a chartered flight carrying the Brazilian football team Chapecoense crashed in Colombia, killing 71 of the 77 people on board. The crash was attributed to fuel exhaustion. The team was en route to play in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India