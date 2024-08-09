Watch: Terrifying Plane Crash In Brazil Captured On Video With 62 Aboard Voepass Flight 2283

A plane carrying 62 people crashed in Vinhedo, Brazil, with a shocking video capturing the moment of the accident. The aircraft, which had a capacity of 68 passengers, was identified as Voepass Flight 2283. According to GloboNews, the plane was en route from Cascavel to São Paulo.

BNO News released footage showing the plane descending to the ground. São Paulo's state fire brigade confirmed the crash on social media, stating that seven emergency crews were dispatched to the site.

The flight, which took off from Cascavel at 11:50 am, was scheduled to arrive in São Paulo at 1:40 pm. The aircraft involved was an ATR ATR-72, according to FlightAware.

In May 2023, a small aircraft crashed into a river near Santarem in the Amazon region, killing all five people on board. The plane was on a regional flight within Pará state.

Outcome: The accident underscored the challenges of air travel in Brazil's vast and remote areas, where aviation is often the only viable mode of transportation.

In November 28, 2016, a chartered flight carrying the Brazilian football team Chapecoense crashed in Colombia, killing 71 of the 77 people on board. The crash was attributed to fuel exhaustion. The team was en route to play in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.