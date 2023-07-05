Watch: UK Man Tries To Open Plane's Door On Ryanair Flight, Tackled By Co-Passengers

A Ryanair flight from Zadar, Croatia, witnessed an incident of an unruly passenger trying to open the plane's door during take-off, causing panic among the passengers. However, before causing any mishap, the unruly passenger was restrained by his co-passengers. The man in the incident has been identified as a boxer from the United Kingdom, aged 27. The whole incident with the air traveller was caught on camera and shared on social media.

In the video shared on Twitter, a man wearing black shades can be seen getting out of his seat while seemingly shouting at his co-passenger. The man later jumps on the aisle of the plane while he taking off his shades and continues shouting at his co-passenger. Looking at the chaos, a flight attendant approaches the man asking him to calm down. However, the man brushes her aside, running towards the plane's front end.

Noticing the man running on the aisle, another man from an opposing direction runs towards him and restrains him. Meanwhile, another person joins in to restrain the unruly passenger, and the trio falls on the aisle while other passengers watch in shock.

pic.twitter.com/taUp4nzkpD — Winnie Pooh (@WinniePooh14466) July 3, 2023

In different videos shared online, the man can be seen getting dragged across the runway. According to the Zadar Police Department, the 27-year-old British man was detained on the runway, and an inquiry into the event has been opened, according to BNN. According to reports, he is being accused of disrupting public order. The man has been described as a professional boxer in various stories, but his name has not been made public.

The Sun quotes Ryanair saying, "This flight from Zadar to London Stansted returned to stand when an individual passenger became disruptive while preparing for take-off. The passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police before this flight continued safely to London Stansted. his is now a matter for local police."

They added, "We sincerely apologise to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of this passenger’s disruptive behaviour."