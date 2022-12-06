Whale-shaped 'World's largest cargo plane' Airbus Beluga lands at Hyderabad Airport: WATCH Video

The avgeeks and passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad were up for a delight on Sunday (December 5), as they witnessed the landing of one of the world's largest cargo aeroplane, Airbus Beluga. A press release from the airport operator GMR said the whale-shaped Beluga landed here on Sunday night and took off on Monday. GMR Hyderabad International Airport made special arrangements for its landing, parking and take-off.

The Beluga is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo, it said. Earlier, the world's "biggest cargo aircraft" Antonov An-225 made its first landing here in May 2016.

The Hyderabad airport was chosen based on the infrastructure strength and technical parameters, the release added. The Airbus Beluga is making frequent landings in India and also landed at Kolkata Airport a few weeks earlier.

The Airbus Beluga became the world's largest cargo plane after the sole example of the then world's largest cargo plane Antonov-225 Mriya was destroyed amidst ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

While the Ukraine government has announced the planes to rebuild the iconic plane, till the time it happens, Airbus Beluga with a quirky whale shaped hull remains the world's largest cargo plane. On the other hand, the Airbus A380 remains the world's largest passenger plane in the world.

With PTI inputs