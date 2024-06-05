What Fuel Do Airplanes Use And How Much Does It Cost? Check Details

Have you ever wondered what kind of fuel is being used in aeroplane? The fuel used in aircrafts is also called aviation fuel. Aviation fuel or jet fuel is a blend of synthetic fuel and petroleum, powers airplanes and comes in different variants based on aircraft engine requirements. The primary types of aviation fuel are Aviation Gasoline (AVGAS) and jet fuel, each serving different purposes and aircraft types. Types of Aircraft Fuel

AVGAS (Aviation Gasoline):

AVGAS is utilized in small-engine airplanes, typically operated by private pilots, flying clubs, and training jets. The two primary types of AVGAS are:

AVGAS 100: Contains a higher amount of tetraethyl lead and is green in color.

AVGAS 100LL: Contains a lower amount of tetraethyl lead and is blue in color. The "LL" stands for "Low Lead."

Jet Fuel:

Jet fuel is used in aircraft with jet engines, turboprops, and turbine engines. Jet fuel is a colorless and combustible liquid derived from straight-run petroleum distillate. It is primarily used as fuel for jet engines. The most widely used jet fuel globally is a kerosene-based type known as JET A-1. The two main types are:

Jet A: Predominantly used in the United States, it lacks static dissipater additives and has a freezing point of -40°C.

Jet A1: Used globally, this fuel contains static dissipater additives and has a lower freezing point of -47°C, making it more suitable for international flights.

Aviation Fuel Prices

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices vary across different metro cities in India. Here are the ATF prices as of June 1, 2024:

ATF Prices in Metros (Rupees/Kl) for Domestic Airlines:

Delhi: Rs 94,969.01

Kolkata: Rs 1,03,715.00

Mumbai: Rs 88,834.27

Chennai: Rs 98,557.14

ATF Prices in Metros (Dollars/Kl) for Domestic Airlines on International Runs:

Delhi: $870.73

Kolkata: $909.66

Mumbai: $869.94

Chennai: $866.58

Airplane Fuel Consumption

Fuel consumption in airplanes depends on the type of fuel, distance traveled, and aircraft size. For example:

- A Boeing 747, with a seating capacity of around 568, consumes approximately 12 liters of fuel per kilometer.

- An Airbus A321neo, seating around 192 passengers, consumes about 4.18 liters per kilometer.

Advantages of Jet Fuel over Other Fuels

Jet fuel, particularly kerosene, is favored for several reasons:

Cost-Effective: Kerosene is cheaper compared to other fuels, making it economical given the high fuel consumption of aircraft.

High Flash Point: A higher flash point ensures greater power output during flights.

Low Viscosity: This leads to a lower freezing point, providing protection against extremely low temperatures.

Low Freezing Point: Jet fuel's low freezing point is crucial for maintaining performance in cold conditions.