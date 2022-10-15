Woman passenger's abusive behaviour on Delta Airline flight goes VIRAL, netizens react: Watch video

An unusual incident took place on a Delta airline flight recently, where a woman started abusing cabin crew members as she was asked to leave the flight. The video posted on Reddit shows a woman shouting at the cabin crew members and passengers after reportedly being asked to remove her dog. The caption of the post reveals that the incident took place on an Atlanta-New York flight on October 12. The video of the woman abusing crew members in a Delta airline flight has been shared widely across social media platforms and has left netizens shocked. The viral video currently has over 6,000 comments. The woman can be seen abusing aggressively when she was asked to leave the plane.

“F*** all of you,” she shouted at the crew and passengers. Passengers onboard were stunned when the woman threw a water bottle at a row behind her with some force, as she witnessed some passengers recording her heated argument with the cabin crew member. “Turn your f**king phone off,” she shouted at another passenger who was filming the incident.

The woman further said that she'll be late by hours to reach her destination. "Because you couldn't let my dog sit on my f*****g lap, I'll be late by hours to reach my destination." A flight attendant then peacefully asked the woman to leave the plane, to which she replied with aggression. Netizens soon took over the comments section and negatively reacted to the video.

"I've taken my Yorkie-mix dog on numerous trips. Although I'm frustrated that he can't sit on my lap, I don't go against the rules. I'd prefer to spend a few hours in the air with my dog on the floor than to be asked to leave and be banned from their airline," one of the Reddit users commented.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed the incident and stated that no one was arrested, however, the woman was deboarded from the aircraft.

As per The Independent, a Delta spokesperson said that "Delta has zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour on our aircraft, and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and customers."