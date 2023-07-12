World Cabin Crew Day: Virgin Atlantic Flight Attendant On Role Of Comfortable Dressing In Aviation

The role of a cabin crew member on a flight is widely misunderstood by air travellers, especially in a country like India. An air hostess, or flight attendant plays a very crucial role in not only keeping the passengers safe during a flight, but also making their journey comfortable. This role of cabin crew becomes even more crucial in long-haul international flights, when passengers have to be inside a flight for more than 5 hours. On the occasion of the World Cabin Crew Day, we got in touch with Puneet Ohri, Virgin Atlantic’s cabin crew member to understand the role of cabin crew, importance of comfortable dressing and more in an exclusive conversation.

Define your role as a cabin crew member on an international flight?

As a cabin crew member on a flight, we try to provide an excellent customer service warmth and care to the passengers, while having in mind impeccable safety standards. Along with that we also make sure that our customers are well-understood in flights where a third language is required which makes them feel homely. It helps in retaining them in future. We also manage all communication with the team and management to ensure safety standards in all flights.



cre Trending Stories

How has been your experience working with Virgin Atlantic?

Virgin Atlantic is an airline which pays a huge deal of attention to their employees. We feel heard and cared for and I am literally living a dream. It feels good when we receive positive feedback from the airline's passengers and when people share their experiences with us. I must say it makes me proud when I introduce myself as a cabin crew at Virgin Atlantic Airline.

How important is the role of comfortable crew dress in flights?

Comfort is extremely important as we constantly move around in the cabin and also for unforeseen circumstances such as Medical or safety emergencies. The choice of wearing any uniform also helps a great deal in unifying the diversity in work culture. Virgin has done a tremendous job in breaking gender stereotypes by enabling its crew to wear clothing that expresses how they identify or present themselves.

How do you cope with being on feet all-day on long-haul flights?

With appropriate rest periods, being on feet all day comes easy. Also, the services are planned in such a manner that it neither compromises crew safety nor passenger's comfort. We also know how vital is hydration and motivating each other. It's important for the cabin crew members to stay positive, healthy and energized throughout the flight to keep the passengers safe and satisfied.

Are cabin crew members allowed to have tattoos and no makeup?

Yes, and I think it's a very good choice to have. In this modern era, people really focus on the quality of service rather than just appearances. It also helps in respecting individualities in an employee. Although we are front line workers and the notion goes that front line employees need to have a neutral appearance, Virgin has allowed its crew to express themselves the way they are and that helps us work with a positive mindset, helping us work in odd hours and challenging conditions.

Do you think being a cabin crew member is a misunderstood job?

I would say it's rarely misunderstood these days due to social media because there's more awareness and people travel from all sections of the society so it's easier for them to actually understand our job role and respect that. However, for a long time, in certain regions, like in India, being a cabin crew member was seen a casual job. However, the notion has now changed and we are respected in the society, just like any other profession.