Passengers travelling from Dubai-Bengaluru will now experience something truly unexpected as Emirates will be introducing the first ever A380 flights on the Dubai-Bengaluru air route on October 30. The UAE’s flag carrier is said to be the world’s largest passenger aircraft and has all the luxurious facilities and amenities for the passengers from private suites to shower spas AS Emirates A380 is truly an engineering marvel.

Here’s all you need to know about the World’s largest passenger plane A380:

About the A380 aircraft

The World's largest passenger aircraft Emirates A380 weighs between 510 and 575 tonnes, is 72.7 meter long and 24.1 meter high. The A380 is a gigantic aircraft which has 45 percent more seating space than Boeing 777 with extra legroom and the largest screens across all cabins.

Currently, a total of 118 units of A380 are in the fleet of UAE's flag carrier and has flown about 1 billion km with over 105 million passengers since 2018. The shortest flight of A380 took place between Dubai and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a distance of 1,700 km. Meanwhil, A380's longest flight was between Dubai and Auckland, New Zealand at a stretch of 14,193 km.

Powered by a GP7200 RR Trent 900 engine, the A380 has a maximum flying range of 8,000 nautical miles (roughly 15,000 km). It flies at a cruising altitude of 43,100 feet.

Amenities available onboard:

Emirates A380 has got everthing covered for its passengers onboard. From private suites and shower spas in the first class to flat-bed seats available in the business class with extra room, wireless bluetooth connectivity and custom lighting in economy class, world's largest passengers plane has got it all. Further, for business class passengers, the A380 has an onboard lounge too.

Interior and Ambience:

Emirates' A380 aircraft interior comes with a finishes sleek cream and bronze look. First class passengers will get Bvlgari toiletries and signature Timeless Spa products. Further, passengers will get personal mini-bar, ambient lighting, private cinema, vanity table along with a mirror. The seats can easily be converted into a fully flat bed mattress to give passengers a comfort to fly.