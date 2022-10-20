World’s second-richest man Bernard Arnault sells his private jet to escape ‘Twitteraties’ tracking his flight

Even the world's second-richest man is not shielded from the eyes of Twitter climate activists. Bernard Arnault, the second on the list of the world's richest men, recently sold his private jet to escape criticisms on the micro-blogging site Twitter. It is to be noted that Arnault is the CEO of luxury goods company LVMH and is also known to be the founder of Louis Vuitton. The man got his second spot on the list of wealthiest men in the world because of his net worth of 140 billion Euros.

Arnault's company recently sold his private jet after an account on Twitter started tracing his flight patterns/paths and the carbon emissions his jet produced during these flights. After selling his aircraft, the Billionaire has now started renting private jets for his travelling needs.

Also read: Stuck at Istanbul Airport for 31 hours, Grammy winner Ricky Kej says Lufthansa 'takes Indian customers for granted'

As per France's Radio Classique, Arnault said in a statement, "Indeed, with all these stories, the group had a plane, and we sold it." He further added, "The result now is that no one can see where I go because I rent planes when I use private planes." Though not traceable, the carbon emissions will still be there from the private jets.

This is not the first time flight tracking accounts are in the news for tracing billionaires' travelling records and making them public. Earlier, Elon Musk was subjected to something similar when a teenage boy started tracing his travelling patterns and sharing them on Twitter. At the time, the reports suggested that Musk had offered the boy a deal to stop tracking his flight patterns.

Moreover, there are many such public accounts that keep track of celebrities' flying patterns and later reveal them on social media. These revelations often lead to attracting criticism for the public figure for carbon emissions and harming the environment. The celebrities who have been subjected to such criticisms include names like Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott.