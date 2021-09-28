B YOU Aims to Bring Indian Traditional Dance Forms to the International Tables

We all have dreams, but only a few know the resources to reach there. Nowadays, dance is one of the most celebrated ways of living life. People love to dance. No matter the occasion, dance is always at the front seat. Tejal Pimpley has introduced YOU dance academy to make your dreams come true. B YOU was established in 2019 in Andheri West of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Its strategic location has attracted students from all over the state. B YOU is the brook that will lead you to your dreams.

More than a dance academy, B YOU is devoted to helping you find your strengths and understand yourself better. It offers various dance forms such as Bharatnatyam, Contemporary, Heels, jazz, etc. Moreover, it also provides classes in other creative fields like acting, singing, etc. B YOU is the hub and a go-to place for many Bollywood celebrities to practice and learn.

Furthermore, the teachers are technically well-versed and experienced in their respective dance forms. Many of them have experience of over ten years in dance and are expert teachers as well. They aim to teach you to dance using technical moves so that you have a strong foundation. After which you are good to go with any dance form. Each session is packed with knowledge and proper training. The students will have ample understanding even if they attend only one class.

B YOU has become a brand of its own, and many have started recognizing its potential and worth. The academy is working on collaborating the traditional and modern dance styles and moves to create a fusion that will be unique and interesting. It also conducts workshops and seminars for your growth.

B YOU will soon be expanding and will have its reach in all the cities and states of the country. Also, Tejal wants to take our traditional dance forms to the world. She wants the world to have exposure to our art forms and is planning to start from Tanzania in Africa. B YOU gives you the creative space you need to discover yourself and work in your dreams. It is no doubt that B YOU will soon reach great heights. It will become a common and prestigious platform for artists and dancers. It is bringing a revolution in the dance field with its unique thinking and aims to help students build their dreams.

