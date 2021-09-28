हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
B YOU

B YOU Aims to Bring Indian Traditional Dance Forms to the International Tables

Dance Academy that gives you the creative space you need to discover yourself and work in your dreams.

B YOU Aims to Bring Indian Traditional Dance Forms to the International Tables

We all have dreams, but only a few know the resources to reach there. Nowadays, dance is one of the most celebrated ways of living life. People love to dance. No matter the occasion, dance is always at the front seat. Tejal Pimpley has introduced YOU dance academy to make your dreams come true. B YOU was established in 2019 in Andheri West of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Its strategic location has attracted students from all over the state. B YOU is the brook that will lead you to your dreams.

More than a dance academy, B YOU is devoted to helping you find your strengths and understand yourself better. It offers various dance forms such as Bharatnatyam, Contemporary, Heels, jazz, etc. Moreover, it also provides classes in other creative fields like acting, singing, etc. B YOU is the hub and a go-to place for many Bollywood celebrities to practice and learn.

Furthermore, the teachers are technically well-versed and experienced in their respective dance forms. Many of them have experience of over ten years in dance and are expert teachers as well. They aim to teach you to dance using technical moves so that you have a strong foundation. After which you are good to go with any dance form. Each session is packed with knowledge and proper training. The students will have ample understanding even if they attend only one class.

B YOU has become a brand of its own, and many have started recognizing its potential and worth. The academy is working on collaborating the traditional and modern dance styles and moves to create a fusion that will be unique and interesting. It also conducts workshops and seminars for your growth.

B YOU will soon be expanding and will have its reach in all the cities and states of the country. Also, Tejal wants to take our traditional dance forms to the world. She wants the world to have exposure to our art forms and is planning to start from Tanzania in Africa. B YOU gives you the creative space you need to discover yourself and work in your dreams. It is no doubt that B YOU will soon reach great heights. It will become a common and prestigious platform for artists and dancers. It is bringing a revolution in the dance field with its unique thinking and aims to help students build their dreams.

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
B YOUDanceacademyBharatnatyamMumbai
Next
Story

Urmimala Boruah - From dreaming of wearing a ball gown dress to walking the aisle as a Queen

Must Watch

PT6M50S

See the deadliest artillery artillery guns of the Indian Army