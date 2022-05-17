हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra slams IAS officer as he insults Indian badminton team after winning maiden Thomas Cup title

 IAS named Somesh Upadhyay caught the attention for the wrong reasons as he attempted a joke on the Indian badminton team. The officer credited India's historic triumph to mosquito racquets. 

Amit Mishra slams IAS officer as he insults Indian badminton team after winning maiden Thomas Cup title
Source/Twitter

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra slammed an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who insulted the Indian men's team's achievement of winning the maiden Thomas Cup title. IAS named Somesh Upadhyay caught the attention for the wrong reasons as he attempted a joke on the Indian badminton team. The officer credited India's historic triumph to mosquito racquets. 

"Indonesian are surprised how Indians got better at badminton than them," the officer wrote on his Twitter account. 

The offensive post went viral on social media and people started criticising the IAS officer. Mishra also joined the Indian badminton fans on Twitter and called the comment insulting and distasteful. 

"This is not only distasteful but also insulting the achievement of our badminton heroes," wrote Mishra on the micro-blogging site.

India's maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday came on the back of some solid camaraderie shown by the players on and off the court. However, HS Prannoy has revealed that 'bonding' is something which is not common in a sport like a badminton, where shuttlers play individually in tournaments.

The 29-year-old said following India's gold medal-winning performance against the most successful team in the tournament's history -- Indonesia -- that the players made a "conscious effort" to gel and ensure there were slip-ups this time around.

Not getting overawed by Indonesia's reputation -- they have 14 titles to their name in the tournament -- India defeated the favourites 3-0 on Sunday after previously reaching the Thomas Cup semis in 1952, 1955, and 1979.

