Lakshya Sen

Badminton: THIS save and return from Lakshya Sen surprised World No 1 Viktor Axelsen - WATCH

The world number one Viktor Axelsen on Saturday defeated India's Lakshya Sen to cruise into the final of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Saturday.

Badminton: THIS save and return from Lakshya Sen surprised World No 1 Viktor Axelsen - WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

Playing at Mangupura Hall - 1, the Olympic champion overwhelmed Sen by 21-13, 21-11 in just 39 minutes.

The Danish shuttler will now face Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the summit clash on Sunday. The Thai shuttler, three-time junior world champion, in the first semi-final defeated All England champion Lee Zii Jia by 21-18, 21-18.

The Danish shuttler wasted no time as he got off the blocks quickly and clinched an 11-7 lead in the first mid-game interval. The powerful smashes from the world number one left Indian strained on the other side of the court. Axelsen continued with his domination and took the first game by 21-13.

However, one mind-blowing save from Laksya set Twitter on fire. 

Have a look: 

