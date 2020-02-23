Barcelona Spain Masters: India's challenge ends as Ajay Jayaram bows out

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram has suffered a major blow as he crashed out of the ongoing $170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters after slumping to straight games defeat at the hands of Kunlavut Vitidsarin of Thailand in the semi-final clash on Saturday evening.

The 32-year-old failed to continue his good form in the tournament so far and went down fighting 20-22, 12-21 against Vitidsarin in a thrilling last-four clash of the men's singles event that lasted 39 minutes.

Earlier, Jayaram had booked his place in the semi-finals of the tournament after registering a 21-14, 21-15 victory against France's Thomas Rouxel.

The Indian shuttled had also swept aside former world number one and compatriot Kidambi Srikanth en route to the semi-final.

With Jayaram's defeat, India's campaign at the tournament has also ended.

On Friday, London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal knocked out of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a 20-22, 19-21 defeat at the hands of Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the quarterfinals of the women's singles event.

The defeat came as a huge blow for Saina, who is racing against time to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.