हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Barcelona Spain Masters

Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina Nehwal crashes out, Ajay Jayaram storms into semis

The 29-year-old suffered yet another last-eight defeat after going down 20-22, 19-21 against her third seed opponent Ongbamrungphan in exactly 45 minutes. 

Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina Nehwal crashes out, Ajay Jayaram storms into semis
Image Credits: Twitter/@bwfmedia

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal suffered a major blow as she crashed out of the ongoing $170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters after slumping to straight games defeat at the hands of Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the quarterfinals of the women's singles event on Friday.

The 29-year-old suffered yet another last-eight defeat after going down 20-22, 19-21 against her third seed opponent Ongbamrungphan in exactly 45 minutes. 

Ongbamrungphan will now lock horns with her compatriot and sixth seed Pornpawee Chowhuwong later on Saturday for a place in the summit showdown of the tournament. 

Notably, London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina, who swept aside Ukraine's Maria Ulitina in straight games to book her place in the quarter-finals in Barcelona, is racing against time to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 

Meanwhile, Ajay Jayram--the other Indian in the fray--has booked his place in the semi-finals of the tournament after registering a 21-14, 21-15 victory against France's Thomas Rouxel in a last-eight clash of the men's singles event that lasted 37 minutes.

He will now take on Kunlavu Vitidsarn in the last-four round of the Barcelona badminton tournament.  

Jayaram is now the lone Indian survivor left in the tournament. 

Tags:
Barcelona Spain MastersSaina NehwalAjay Jayrambadminton
Next
Story

China, Hong Kong to miss Asian event due to coronavirus; India to send men's team

Must Watch

PT9M56S

DNA: Full analysis of Trump's visit to India