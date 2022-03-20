India's Lakshya Sen loses to Viktor Axelsen in All England Open final

India's Lakshya Sen failed to write history as he lost the men's singles final versus Denmark's Viktor Axelsen on Sunday (March 20) in Birmingham.

Axelsen dominated the first game right from the beginning. Lakshya did earn 10 points but for the most part of the game, he was only playing catchup. It took 22 minutes for Denmark player to take the opening game.

The Olympics champion was at his brutal best in the final, showing why he is the World No 1 male player at the moment.

There was stopping him today _ __ Viktor Axelsen at his imperious best, as he wins the YONEX All England Men's Singles with a 21-10 21-15 victory over Lakshya Sen!#YAE22 pic.twitter.com/ZPPv5qZ1Qv — _ Yonex All England Badminton Championships _ (@YonexAllEngland) March 20, 2022

Lakshya showed more fight in the second game as both the shuttlers played some sensational rallies. But in the end, Axelsen turned out to be way too good for the 21-year-old Indian. Not to forget, Axelsen was beaten just a week ago in the German Open by Sen but this time he was better prepared.

Despite the loss, this has been a brilliant campaign for Lakshya as he became the first male player from India to reach the final of All England Open in 21 years, The last Indian man in a men's singles final at the All England was the former Indian chief coach Pullela Gopichand.

The year 2022 has been outstanding so far for Sen as he has beaten all top-ranked players in a very short time.